Schoolteacher robbed at knifepoint, left injured

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, April 22

Two motorcycle-borne men robbed a schoolteacher at knifepoint and fled the scene. The school teacher sustained a fracture on her arm in the melee. The victim has been identified as Virender Arora, head teacher at a government school.

Addressing mediapersons, Virender said she had come to Sirhind from Amritsar on Sunday evening. She said she hired a rickshaw from the Sirhind bus stand to reach her house. She added that two motorcycle-borne youths with covered faces stopped her rickshaw and strangled her to snatch the gold chain that she had. She said that as they failed to break it due to her efforts, one of them took out a knife and put it on her neck, threatening to kill her. Virender added that they threw her down from the rickshaw and fled after snatching her gold chain and locket. She said after falling on the ground, her right arm got fractured.

The matter has been reported to the police, and they have begun an investigation into it.

#Fatehgarh Sahib