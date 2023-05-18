 Scooterist dies in accident : The Tribune India

Scooterist dies in accident

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, May 17

A scooterist was today killed in a road accident on the Mandi Gobindgarh-Nabha road. The said road is known often called ‘killer road’ due to its poor condition, particularly within the limits of the Municipal Councils of Mandi Gobindgarh and Amloh.

The road has been playing havoc with the lives of the public and accidents here have become a routine.

The deceased has been identified as Jaswinder Singh of Shanti Nagar. He was working as a peon at the Motia Khan branch of Union Bank. As per the police, the deceased was returning home after duty. As he reached near a restaurant on the Amloh road, a speeding truck hit his scooter. Jaswinder fell on the ground and was crushed by the truck. He died on the spot.

The Mandi Gobindgarh-Nabha road, which connects the area with Sangrur and Malwa, has been in a poor condition since long. Potholes and plying of trucks loaded with heavy iron material on the road not only cause great inconvenience to the commuters but also poses a threat to their lives. Trucks loaded with iron often overturn due to the potholes.

Harpreet Singh Prince, president of the Mandi Gobindgarh Municipal Council said earlier there was a toll plaza on the road, but the contractor shut it and left the road at the mercy of the authorities. Since then, neither the municipal councils nor the government initiated the repair work of the road, he said.

During the Assembly elections, the sitting AAP MLA had promised that it would be his priority to get the road repaired if his party came to power. But nothing has been done so far even though the party has completed more than one year in power.

The condition of the road worsened after it was dug up for laying sewerage lines. Trucks carrying iron material are parked on the roadside, leading to snarl-ups and causing accidents.

The residents have been demanding the repairing of the road for long, but no one has paid any heed to their demands.

Road in poor shape

Road in poor shape

Potholes and plying of trucks laden with heavy iron material on the road pose a great threat to the lives of commuters. Trucks often overturn due to the potholes. These can also be seen parked on the roadside, leading to snarl-ups and causing accidents. The condition of the road worsened after it was dug up for the laying of sewerage lines.

