SGPC launches signature drive in Patiala seeking release of Sikh prisoners

Tribune News Service

Patiala, December 1

Members of the Shiromani Gurudwara Prabandhak Committee (SGPC) and leaders of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) today held a signature campaign in Patiala, seeking the release of Sikh prisoners, who have been languishing in jails despite completion of their jail terms.

Head Granthi at Gurudwara Dukhniwaran Sahib Parnam Singh said, “Sikh prisoners have been languishing in jails despite completion of their jail terms. The SGPC has been demanding their release for long. Even the killers of Rajiv Gandhi and those convicted for rape have been released but the Centre Government has been treating the Sikhs differently. We have started the campaign to demand their release.”

SAD leaders Prem Singh Chandumajra, Harinder Pal Chandumajra, Surjeet Singh Rakhra along with SGPC member Satwinder Singh Tohra and others gathered at the Gurudwara Dukhniwaran Sahib to take part in the campaign.

Meanwhile, Avtar Singh Ria, junior vice-president of the SGPC and former secretary Karnail Singh Panjoli launched the signature campaign at the historical Gurdwara Shri Fatehgarh Sahib.

Hundreds of people gathered in support and signed the resolution.