Sports shop gutted in fire in Patiala

Patiala, November 14
Sports items and equipment were gutted in fire at a sports shop-cum-store at Chaura village of the district this morning after a fire raged at the premises.
Fire officials said sports kits and other equipment were burnt in the incident. The reason for the fire is yet not known.
Additional District Fire Officer (ADFO) Surinder Kumar said the fire department pressed two fire-tenders into service. “No one was hurt in the incident,” he said.
