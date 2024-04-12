Three held with opium

Fatehgarh Sahib, April 11
The police claimed to have busted an interstate drug smuggling gang with the arrest of three peddlers.
SP Rakesh Yadav said on the basis of a tipoff, the Mandi Gobindgarh police laid a trap and nabbed two persons — Kali Charan and Sri Pal, residents of Barely. The SP said they recovered 3kg of opium from them. He said during investigation, the suspects revealed that they had delivered opium to Mukesh Kumar, adding that they arrested Mukesh and recovered 400gm of opium from him. An NDPS Act case has been registered.
