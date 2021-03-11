Two Nigerians held with 515-gm heroin

Fatehgarh Sahib, April 26

The police have arrested two Nigerians for supplying heroin. They also recovered 515 grams of heroin from their possession.

Addressing the media, Dr Ravjot Grewal, SSP, Fatehgarh Sahib, said the police launched an aggressive drive against drug peddlers and suppliers. Special teams were formed under the supervision of Rajpal Singh, SP (Investigation), Dharampal Singh, DSP (PBI), Fatehgarh Sahib, and Gabbar Singh, Inspector, CIA.

She said the police got a tip-off that two Nigerians, who supply drugs, particularly heroin, in the district and other parts of state, were coming to Fatehgarh Sahib.

The police laid a naka on the Sanipur road and nabbed two Nigerians. During preliminary interrogation, the duo revealed that they were involved in supplying heroin. They used to bring it from Delhi and supply it in the state.

The SSP said during their search, the police recovered 515 grams of heroin from their possession. They had been identified as Chukwu Ebuka, who is presently residing in Greater Noida, and Nzube, who is presently residing in Tamil Nadu. She said a case under Sections 61 and 85 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered at the Sirhind police station.

She said the accused would be produced in the court.