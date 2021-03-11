Kapil Sharma, Shehnaaz Gill, Gippy Grewal, Karan Kundrra, Vishal Dadlani and others mourn Sidhu Moosewala's tragic death; ‘He did not deserve this', echo fans

Chandigarh, May 29
Punjabi singer-politician Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead in Jawaharke village of Mansa district on Sunday, a day after the Bhagwant Mann government cut down his security.
A Punjabi singer, songwriter and actor, he has a fan-following running into millions. He was known for hit Punjabi tracks like 'Legend', 'Devil', 'Just listen', 'Jatt da Muqabala' and 'Hathyar', among many others. His name also featured in the Billboard Canadian Albums in 2018.
Sidhu Moosewala’s latest single ‘The Last Ride’ was a picture from the murder scene of American rapper Tupac, someone who influenced his style. While his fans are aghast and say the Punjabi singer predicted his own death, the industry is left shocked.
Here are some of the celebrity reactions about Sidhu Moosewala’s tragic end.
Satnam shri waheguru 🙏 very shocking n very sad, a great artist n a wonderful human being, may god give the strengths to his family 🙏 #sidhumoosewala pic.twitter.com/hfMDxxxBRt— Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) May 29, 2022
Kise da jawaan dhee ya putt es duniya toh chala jaave, es toh vadda dukh koi nhi ho sakda duniya te. Waheguruji mehar kareyo🙏🏻 #sidhumoosewala— Shehnaaz Gill (@ishehnaaz_gill) May 29, 2022
WaheGuru 🙏🙏🙏🙏#sidhumoosewala pic.twitter.com/9n9M1vk7MD— Gippy Grewal (@GippyGrewal) May 29, 2022
Shocked, devastated, at a loss for words… RIP #SidhuMoosewala 🙏 pic.twitter.com/r7yuHQPkur— Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) May 29, 2022
Shocked, numb & at a loss for words.— Vikrant Massey (@VikrantMassey) May 29, 2022
An Artist I listened to almost every single day. A voice one knew was blessed from above.
Condolences & prayers for strength to his family & millions of his fans 🙏🏽
RIP #sidhumoosewala 💔
I only knew #SidhuMoosewala through his music, yet the news of his demise has cut deep. India has very few authentic modern artists. He was right on top of that list.— VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) May 29, 2022
I'm without words. He's a legend, his voice, his courage & his words will never be forgotten.
What a sad day!
Terrible news coming in from Punjab.. this is not right RIP #sidhumoosewala you legend.! Angry and sad !— Karan Kundrra (@kkundrra) May 29, 2022
Waheguru Mehar Kare 🙏🏻🙏🏻— Himanshi khurana (@realhimanshi) May 29, 2022
Rest in peace #moosewala pic.twitter.com/zH8ivpnKTK
At a loss for words… RIP 🙏🏻 #sidhumoosewala pic.twitter.com/ZkO5pDSiNz— Gautam Rode (@gautam_rode) May 29, 2022
This is absolutely devastating & shocking 💔— Zareen Khan (@zareen_khan) May 29, 2022
R.I.P #SidhuMoosewala 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/B16NZ5L4LT
Dark day for the artist and music community. We lost a true gem.— ARMAAN MALIK (@ArmaanMalik22) May 29, 2022
RIP @iSidhuMooseWala paaji.. may your family and friends have the strength to deal with this loss..
View this post on Instagram
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala shot dead in Mansa village a day after being stripped of security cover
Two of his four gunmen were withdrawn with the recent govern...
Sidhu Moosewala murder: Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi aide Goldy Brar claims responsibility
Bullets from three AK- 94 rifles found at crime spot; police...
Sidhu Moosewala had private bulletproof vehicle, chose not to travel in it today: Punjab DGP Bhawra
Police chief says killing seems to be in retaliation to Vick...
Punjab Congress terms Sidhu Moosewala’s killing a political murder
Party leaders seek dismissal of CM Bhagwant Mann-led AAP gov...