Kapil Sharma, Shehnaaz Gill, Gippy Grewal, Karan Kundrra, Vishal Dadlani and others mourn Sidhu Moosewala's tragic death; ‘He did not deserve this', echo fans

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, May 29

Punjabi singer-politician Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead in Jawaharke village of Mansa district on Sunday, a day after the Bhagwant Mann government cut down his security.

A Punjabi singer, songwriter and actor, he has a fan-following running into millions. He was known for hit Punjabi tracks like 'Legend', 'Devil', 'Just listen', 'Jatt da Muqabala' and 'Hathyar', among many others. His name also featured in the Billboard Canadian Albums in 2018.

Sidhu Moosewala’s latest single ‘The Last Ride’ was a picture from the murder scene of American rapper Tupac, someone who influenced his style. While his fans are aghast and say the Punjabi singer predicted his own death, the industry is left shocked.

Here are some of the celebrity reactions about Sidhu Moosewala’s tragic end.

Satnam shri waheguru 🙏 very shocking n very sad, a great artist n a wonderful human being, may god give the strengths to his family 🙏 #sidhumoosewala pic.twitter.com/hfMDxxxBRt — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) May 29, 2022

Kise da jawaan dhee ya putt es duniya toh chala jaave, es toh vadda dukh koi nhi ho sakda duniya te. Waheguruji mehar kareyo🙏🏻 #sidhumoosewala — Shehnaaz Gill (@ishehnaaz_gill) May 29, 2022

Shocked, numb & at a loss for words.

An Artist I listened to almost every single day. A voice one knew was blessed from above.

Condolences & prayers for strength to his family & millions of his fans 🙏🏽



RIP #sidhumoosewala 💔 — Vikrant Massey (@VikrantMassey) May 29, 2022

I only knew #SidhuMoosewala through his music, yet the news of his demise has cut deep. India has very few authentic modern artists. He was right on top of that list.



I'm without words. He's a legend, his voice, his courage & his words will never be forgotten.



What a sad day! — VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) May 29, 2022

Terrible news coming in from Punjab.. this is not right RIP #sidhumoosewala you legend.! Angry and sad ! — Karan Kundrra (@kkundrra) May 29, 2022

Waheguru Mehar Kare 🙏🏻🙏🏻

Rest in peace #moosewala pic.twitter.com/zH8ivpnKTK — Himanshi khurana (@realhimanshi) May 29, 2022

Dark day for the artist and music community. We lost a true gem.



RIP @iSidhuMooseWala paaji.. may your family and friends have the strength to deal with this loss.. — ARMAAN MALIK (@ArmaanMalik22) May 29, 2022