1 booked for storing insecticides illegally

Tribune News Service

Nangal, December 25

The police have booked a resident for illegally storing insecticides in his godowns. The accused has been identified as Rajesh Kumar of Preet Nagar.

The police said Anandpur Sahib Agriculture Officer Amarjit Singh had lodged a complaint that during a checking by officials of the Agriculture Department, insecticides were found illegally stored in two godowns of Rajesh Kumar. The samples of the insecticides were taken and both godowns sealed by the officials.

A case under various sections of the Insecticides Act has been registered against the accused.

