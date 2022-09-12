13 days later, FIR lodged over theft of files related to Bharat Bhushan Ashu case

Chandigarh, September 11
Almost 13 days after important files related to the case against former Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu went missing from the Establishment-I Branch of the department, the police have registered a theft case against unknown persons at the Sector 3 police station.
Earlier, Ramjit Kaur, Superintendent in the department, had filed a complaint in this regard. A file regarding the appointment of dismissed Deputy Director Rakesh Singla as the chairman of the Central Vigilance Committee and another regarding his appointment as the chairman of the tender allotment panel have disappeared. Singla is one of the main accused in the multi-crore tender allotment scam.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
CBI to probe Delhi Govt bus deal, L-G VK Saxena gives nod
Triggers fresh BJP-AAP war of words
SFIO arrests kingpin of Chinese shell firms
Involved in serious financial crimes | He was attempting to...
Won't mislead, restoring Art 370 uphill task: Ghulam Nabi Azad
'Congress drifting into abyss by losing elections after elec...