138 kg of poppy husk seized

Our Correspondent

Abohar, May 30

The police have recovered 138 kg of poppy husk the possession of three persons. Investigating officer Bishan Sahay said an SUV was stopped on Hanumangarh Road and six plastic bags containing 138 kg of poppy husk were seized from the car. The accused include Bakhtawar Bittu of Faridkot, Amandeep Singh of Zira and Jiwan Singh of Moga.