17-ft python rescued at Nangal

Tribune News Service

Nangal, December 25

A 17-foot-long Indian rock python was rescued by the wildlife department when it strayed into a residential area here today.

Wildlife Department Range Officer Bhupinder Singh said they got a call from a passerby that a python was spotted near the residence of Judge Shaveta Thakur. When the department officials tried to rescue it, it got scared and fell into the adjoining drain. Due to its length and weight (nearly 70 kg), it took us significant time to take it out of the drain, he said.

The rescued python was released into the wild, said the range officer.

