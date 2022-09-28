18 students booked in Muktsar

Tribune News Service

Muktsar: The police have booked 18 students after tension broke out between two groups at Guru Gobind Singh College here on Monday. Reportedly, both the groups had declared their respective candidates as the president of the college. They also thrashed a security guard of the college. TNS

Govt staff plan protest

Sangrur: Government employees, under the banner of Theka Mulazam Sangharsh Morcha, have announced to burn government effigy on Dasehra and block the national highway in CM’s constituency, Dhuri, on October 7 for their long-pending demand of regularisation of their services. TNS

2 held for selling spurious salt

Muktsar: The police on Monday arrested two shopkeepers — Vinay Kumar and Sandeep Kumar — for allegedly selling fake salt and tea, in the name of a prominent company. A raid was conducted on the basis of a complaint by the company and the products were seized. The duo was later released on bail.

