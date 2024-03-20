2 arrested Harvinder Rinda aides ‘involved’ in Kasol blast

Our Correspondent

Fazilka, March 19

Two years after the Kasol village (Himachal Pradesh) IED blast, the Fazilka police claim to have made a breakthrough in the case with the arrest of two members of a terror module operated by terrorist Harvinder Singh, alias Rinda, now in Pakistan.

The arrested accused have been identified as Ravitej Singh and Balwinder Singh, alias Ballu, both residents of Mohali district. The police have also seized one pistol and two cartridges from them.

Fazilka SSP Varinder Singh Brar said the police had arrested the accused in a case registered at the city police station, Abohar-1, on March 15. The SSP said during the interrogation it came to light that the Kasol blast of 2022 was allegedly executed by these two.

After the blast, an FIR had been registered against unknown persons and the accused had not been traced till now. Brar said Rinda wanted the blast to create terror among tourists, particularly foreigners.

