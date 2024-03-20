2 arrested Harvinder Rinda aides ‘involved’ in Kasol blast

Fazilka, March 19
Two years after the Kasol village (Himachal Pradesh) IED blast, the Fazilka police claim to have made a breakthrough in the case with the arrest of two members of a terror module operated by terrorist Harvinder Singh, alias Rinda, now in Pakistan.
The arrested accused have been identified as Ravitej Singh and Balwinder Singh, alias Ballu, both residents of Mohali district. The police have also seized one pistol and two cartridges from them.
Fazilka SSP Varinder Singh Brar said the police had arrested the accused in a case registered at the city police station, Abohar-1, on March 15. The SSP said during the interrogation it came to light that the Kasol blast of 2022 was allegedly executed by these two.
After the blast, an FIR had been registered against unknown persons and the accused had not been traced till now. Brar said Rinda wanted the blast to create terror among tourists, particularly foreigners.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Nomination process for 1st phase of Lok Sabha election begins in 102 seats across 21 states and UTs
Election to 18th Lok Sabha will begin on April 19 followed b...
2 children hacked to death in Uttar Pradesh’s Badaun; killer had asked for Rs 5,000 from kids father
The children were aged around 11 and 6 years
Video: Moosewala’s father alleges government wants him to prove legitimacy of his newborn boy
Two days after the birth of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala's...
Misleading advertisements: Appear in court on April 2, Supreme Court directs yoga guru Ramdev
Issues showcause notice to Patanjali, Balkrishna
North Korea claims progress in developing a hypersonic missile designed to strike distant US targets
A hypersonic missile is among an array of high-tech weapons ...