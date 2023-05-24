2 ASIs injured in mob attack

Tribune News Service

Muktsar: Two ASIs were attacked by a mob when they went to Kanianwali village after getting a complaint on Monday night. The injured ASIs — Amritpal Singh and Hardeep Singh — were admitted to the local civil hospital. SHO Ranjit Singh said a case had been registered against 16 persons under Sections 358, 186 and 332 of the IPC. TNS

Jobless man dies by suicide

Abohar: A 42-year-old who could not get a job despite being a postgraduate ended his life by consuming insecticide in Kala Tibba village on Tuesday. Chhinderpal, brother of deceased Naresh Kumar, said he was a hard-working student, but could not get a job. He married a girl at Bathinda and the couple had a four-year-old son. OC

Bajwa: AAP is ‘B-team’ of BJP

Chandigarh: LoP Partap Bajwa said Arvind Kejriwal deserves no support in the ordinance row as the AAP government in Punjab has launched a witch-hunt against Congress leaders. “The AAP is the ‘B-team’ of the BJP and they are two sides of the same coin.”