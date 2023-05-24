2 ASIs injured in mob attack

Muktsar: Two ASIs were attacked by a mob when they went to Kanianwali village after getting a complaint on Monday night. The injured ASIs — Amritpal Singh and Hardeep Singh — were admitted to the local civil hospital. SHO Ranjit Singh said a case had been registered against 16 persons under Sections 358, 186 and 332 of the IPC. TNS
Jobless man dies by suicide
Abohar: A 42-year-old who could not get a job despite being a postgraduate ended his life by consuming insecticide in Kala Tibba village on Tuesday. Chhinderpal, brother of deceased Naresh Kumar, said he was a hard-working student, but could not get a job. He married a girl at Bathinda and the couple had a four-year-old son. OC
Bajwa: AAP is ‘B-team’ of BJP
Chandigarh: LoP Partap Bajwa said Arvind Kejriwal deserves no support in the ordinance row as the AAP government in Punjab has launched a witch-hunt against Congress leaders. “The AAP is the ‘B-team’ of the BJP and they are two sides of the same coin.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Oppn set to keep away from new Parl launch
TMC, CPI, AAP announce boycott | Cong decision soon
Certification from govt labs now must for exporting cough syrups
Move follows 3 WHO alerts over substandard drugs
Rescued from Oman, Punjab women relate ordeal
Lured by agents over greener pastures, they were ‘enslaved, ...
Women bag top 4 spots in civil services exams
Ishita Kishore, IAF officer’s daughter, stands 1st