Fazilka: 2-day police remand for ponzi scam kingpin; owns property worth Rs 1K cr

Fazilka, February 9

Arrested by the Fazilka and Faridkot police in a joint operation on Monday, Neeraj Thathai, alias Neeraj Arora, has been sent to two-day police custody. Absconding for the past 8-9 years and carrying a reward of Rs 2 lakh on his head, proclaimed offender (PO) Arora was arrested from Pauri Garhwal district in Uttarakhand.

Faridkot Range IGP Gursharan Singh Sandhu and Ferozepur Range DIG Ranjit Singh Dhillon, while addressing a joint press conference, said the preliminary investigation revealed that Arora had visited Thailand and Cambodia on a fake passport.

They further said police teams had seized one luxury car, mobile phones, fake passport and other fake documents from him. They added that three more persons had been arrested in this regard. Dhillon said the accused was using fake IDs to evade arrest. “The accused has more than 1,200 acres and 200 flats in Punjab and MP worth more than Rs 1,000 crore,” he said.

Neeraj had been arrested by Fazilka police in February 2016 and had jumped bail and was later declared PO in February 2017. Currently, Arora is a PO in at least 92 cases. On the other hand several writ petitions filed by the victims were lying pending against Arora in the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

The police said hailing from Abohar town of Fazilka district, Neeraj had duped hundreds of victim of crores of rupees in the name of providing plots and property at cheaper price.

Meanwhile, the police said amid the ongoing special drive the Fazilka and Faridkot Police had arrested 211 POs so far.

