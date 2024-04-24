2 Gurdaspur men killed in accident

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, April 23

Two persons were killed while two others injured critically after a speeding truck hit them on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) expressway last night.

The truck driver managed to flee after leaving his vehicle on the spot. An FIR has been registered at Bilaspur police station.

According to the police, all deceased and injured were residents of Gurdaspur. The accident took place around 9:30pm when they were returning after harvesting wheat in Palwal.

According to the complaint by Mohkam of Dauwal village in Gurdaspur, he along with his father Nishan Singh and relatives Harjeet, Inderjit and Rahul was returning from Palwal after harvesting wheat along with our combine machine and tractor trolley.

“We stopped the vehicle and were standing behind the trolley when a truck came from behind and hit us. Harjeet and Inderjit got stuck between the vehicles and died on the spot. The truck driver left his vehicle and fled.” Mohkam said.

