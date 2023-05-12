2 kg heroin seized

Ferozepur, May 11
Sleuths of the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) have nabbed two drug peddlers and seized 2 kg heroin from them.
Addressing mediapersons, SSP Bhupinder Singh said that following inputs, a naka was laid near Satiyewala Chowk on the Ferozepur-Zira road and Jaipal Singh of Khemkaran in Tarn Taran district was stopped for checking.
“During the checking of the car (PB 46 AA 6186), the police seized 1-kg heroin and one phone from him,” said the SSP. He was booked under the NDPS Act at Kugarhi police station.
“During a preliminary investigation, Jaipal informed the police about his accomplice Gurbaj Singh, alias Baja of Manihala Jai Singh village in Tarn Taran district. He was also arrested later and 1-kg more heroin was seized from him,” said the SSP, adding that Gurbaj had already been booked in cases under the NDPS and Arms Act in Amritsar.
