2 kg heroin seized

Our Correspondent

Ferozepur, May 11

Sleuths of the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) have nabbed two drug peddlers and seized 2 kg heroin from them.

Addressing mediapersons, SSP Bhupinder Singh said that following inputs, a naka was laid near Satiyewala Chowk on the Ferozepur-Zira road and Jaipal Singh of Khemkaran in Tarn Taran district was stopped for checking.

“During the checking of the car (PB 46 AA 6186), the police seized 1-kg heroin and one phone from him,” said the SSP. He was booked under the NDPS Act at Kugarhi police station.

“During a preliminary investigation, Jaipal informed the police about his accomplice Gurbaj Singh, alias Baja of Manihala Jai Singh village in Tarn Taran district. He was also arrested later and 1-kg more heroin was seized from him,” said the SSP, adding that Gurbaj had already been booked in cases under the NDPS and Arms Act in Amritsar.