2 killed as car rams into stationary truck on Phagwara highway

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, August 26

Two occupants of a car were killed when the car they were travelling in rammed into a stationary truck near Konica Resorts here in the wee hours of Friday.

The truck was parked on the wrong side of the national highway, said police.

Jaswinder Singh, 38, and Gurvinder Singh, 40, both served at Netraheen Ashram at Sapror village here, said SHO Sadar Gaurav Dhir.

The truck driver fled the spot, said the police.

A case against the truck driver was registered and the bodies were sent to the civil hospital for post-mortem, said the police.

