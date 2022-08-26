2 killed as car rams into stationary truck on Phagwara highway

Phagwara, August 26
Two occupants of a car were killed when the car they were travelling in rammed into a stationary truck near Konica Resorts here in the wee hours of Friday.
The truck was parked on the wrong side of the national highway, said police.
Jaswinder Singh, 38, and Gurvinder Singh, 40, both served at Netraheen Ashram at Sapror village here, said SHO Sadar Gaurav Dhir.
The truck driver fled the spot, said the police.
A case against the truck driver was registered and the bodies were sent to the civil hospital for post-mortem, said the police.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Ghulam Nabi Azad resigns from Congress; says all decisions were being taken by Rahul Gandhi or his ‘security guards’ and ‘personal assistants’
Says party at a point of no return, situation irretrievable,...
Congress questions timing of Ghulam Nabi Azad’s resignation
Jairam Ramesh says the veteran leader chose to quit the part...
Watch: 4 Indian women racially abused, assaulted in Texas, told to 'go back to India'
The woman has been arrested and the video of the woman has g...
Punjab Cabinet approves new policy for transportation, labour and cartage of foodgrains
Seeks financial aid of Rs 25,000 crore for new power transmi...
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann hands over land allotment letter to Tata Steel for setting up its maiden Rs 2600-crore steel plant at Ludhiana
CM assures fulsome support and cooperation for the project; ...