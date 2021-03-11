20-year-old dies of drug overdose in Malout

Tribune News Service

Muktsar/Fatehgarh Sahib, May 22

A 20-year-old youth died due to alleged drug overdose in the Malout today. The deceased, Udaiveer Singh, a daily wager from Chak Sherewala village, was an addict for the past eight years. Also, the Fatehgarh Sahib police have booked Daljit, Sarabjit Kaur, Manpreet Kaur, Harpreet Singh and Happy, all residents of Bhalmajra village, in connection with the death of Sharanjit Singh, a fellow villager, due to suspected overdose a few days ago.

The police have registered a case under Sections 304 and 34 of the IPC, and the Arms Act on the complaint of victim’s wife Hardeep Kaur.

The police arrested Daljit Singh, alias Nanda, and recovered 5-gm heroin, a pistol and a car from him. On his revelations, they later nabbed his accomplice, Gurdeep Singh, alias Golu, of Bhamarsi Uchi village with 3-gm heroin. The police have got a two-day remand of the accused. The police further arrested two peddlers — Dalvir Singh and driver Sikandar Singh — and recovered 9 gram heroin.

#drug menace