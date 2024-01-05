22 trains run late as very dense fog envelopes Delhi, Punjab

New Delhi, January 5
Parts of Delhi witnessed very dense fog on Friday morning while the minimum temperature settled at 9.4 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
The weather office has forecast shallow to moderate fog and cold day conditions at a few places in the national capital during the day.
Very dense fog was observed in isolated pockets over Punjab and Delhi early in the morning. Dense fog enveloped parts of Delhi, the IMD said.
The Safardjung Observatory recorded a minimum temperature of 9.4 degrees Celsius, more than two notches above normal, at 8.30 am, it said.
An orange alert has been issued for Delhi for the day with shallow to moderate fog and cold day conditions likely at a few places, officials said.
The visibility at Palam was 50 metres at 8.30 am.
At least 22 trains were running late due to poor visibility, according to information shared by railway officials.
Delhi's Air Quality Index stood at 352 (very poor) at 9 am on Friday, according to Central Pollution Control Board data.
