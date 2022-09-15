3 booked for illegal mining

Our Correspondent

Fazilka: Desa Singh, Amrik Singh and Dalip Singh have been booked for being “involved” in the illegal sand mining on a seepage drain near Mauzam village here. On August 30, JE Mandeep Kamboj informed the police about the illegal activity. They’ve been booked under Section 379 of the IPC and the Mining Act. OC

Rs 72K looted from shopkeeper

Muktsar: Three masked men allegedly looted Rs 72,000 from a shopkeeper, Rajinder Kumar, at Badar Road here on Tuesday night. Kumar said he was about to leave for home, when the bike-borne robbers attacked him and ran away after snatching his bag containing the money. TNS

Cheema meets labour unions

Chandigarh: Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Wednesday said the government was committed to ensuring the welfare of the weaker sections of society. The minister gave this assurance to the common front of rural and farm labourers’ organisations during a meeting with its representatives at his office here. The meeting was called to resolve the issues of these organisations at the earliest. TNS

‘Expedite payment of arrears’

Chandigarh: Transport Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar on Wednesday met Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema to resolve issues related to the payment of arrears of free bus travel facility to women. During the meet, Bhullar said due to the non-release of funds for this welfare scheme on time, the department was facing difficulties in paying salaries and other liabilities. TNS

Contractors liable for repairs

Chandigarh: Local Government Minister Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar has directed officials to ensure that all contracts for new projects must include a condition for successful bidders to maintain the project for five years. The contractors, who are awarded projects would be held responsible for the repair works. TNS

2-kg opium seized

Abohar: The police have seized 2-kg opium from a businessman on Wednesday. The accused, Anil Bishnoi, had hidden the contraband in an inverter. A case has been registered under the NDPS Act.

