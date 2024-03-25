3-day football tourney in Amritsar

Amritsar, March 24
Young Star Football Club, Amritsar, will organise the third annual three-day open football tournament, dedicated to the memory of its former players Pal Singh Sandhu and Datar Singh, from April 12 to April 14, at Guru Nanak Stadium, Amritsar.
Football Club president Sukhchain Singh Aulakh said to take the young generation out of the clutches of drugs and connect them to sports, the open football tournament was being held annually. He said that during the tournament, players of eight important football clubs would exhibit their skills. Four teams with players above 40 years of age will also participate. He said that the exhibition match of players above 50 years of age will be the centre of attraction during the tournament.
