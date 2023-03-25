3-day remand for Baljit Kaur

Phagwara, March 24
Baljit Kaur, a friend of Papalpreet, who was arrested yesterday by the Punjab Police for providing the shelter to the latter and Amritpal for a night stay at Shahbad was on Friday produced in the Nakodar court.
The police got her remand for three days.
The police had arrested Baljit for harbouring and providing shelter to the duo. SHO Balraj Singh said the woman was taken into custody by the Haryana Police and handed over to the Punjab Police.
He said Baljit had been arrested under Sections 279 and 188 of the IPC and Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Eric Garcetti sworn in as next US Ambassador to India
After a wait of over two years, India will have a full-fledg...
Rahul Gandhi disqualified as MP, can't contest next 2 Lok Sabha polls if conviction not stayed
Paid price for raising Adani issue: Congress | ‘Anti-OBC, fe...
Congress unveils first Karnataka candidate list; fields Siddaramaiah from Varuna, Shivakumar from Kanakapura
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s son Priyank Kharge w...
Rahul Gandhi's disqualification goes against basic tenets of Constitution, says Sharad Pawar
Gandhi, representing Wayanad parliamentary constituency in K...