3-day remand for Baljit Kaur

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, March 24

Baljit Kaur, a friend of Papalpreet, who was arrested yesterday by the Punjab Police for providing the shelter to the latter and Amritpal for a night stay at Shahbad was on Friday produced in the Nakodar court.

The police got her remand for three days.

The police had arrested Baljit for harbouring and providing shelter to the duo. SHO Balraj Singh said the woman was taken into custody by the Haryana Police and handed over to the Punjab Police.

He said Baljit had been arrested under Sections 279 and 188 of the IPC and Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act.