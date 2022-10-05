3 peddlers nabbed

Tribune News Service

Moga, October 4

The police have arrested three drug smugglers and seized 1-kg opium and 25 grams of heroin from their possession in two separate cases today.

The accused have been identified as Sarabjit Singh, alias Sonu, and Gurdev Singh, alias Billa, both residents of Kaunke Kalan village in Jagraon.

Moga Senior Superintendent of Police Gulneet Singh said the duo was arrested on the outskirts of Mehna village on Moga-Ludhiana Road.

They were coming from Ludhiana on a car and during inspection, cops seized 1-kg opium from their vehicle, he said, adding that the accused were arrested on the spot.

The SSP said a case under Sections 18, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act had been registered against them at the Mehna police station. Preliminary probe suggested that they had come to deliver the contraband to local peddlers.

In another case, Gurpreet Singh, alias Gora, a resident of Kot-ise-Khan, was nabbed with 25 grams of heroin at Naseerpur Jania village.

The SSP said a case under Sections 21, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act has been registered against Gora at the Kot-ise-Khan police station.

