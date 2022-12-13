4 ‘accomplices’ of Canada-based gangster Lakhbir Singh Landa arrested

Tribune News Service

PK Jaiswar

Amritsar, December 13

The city police arrested four alleged accomplices of Canada-based gangster Lakhbir Singh Landa and seized four country-made weapons along with magazines and bullets here on Tuesday.

Acting on a tip off, they were intercepted from near Vallah bypass at a naka. They were travelling in a car without a registration number.

One of the suspects identified as Gurlal Singh was wanted by the counter intelligence in a case of seizure of explosives this year. He has been evading arrest for the past several months.

Besides Gurlal, others who were held included Rajbir Singh Raja, Armandeep Singh alias Lakha, and Gurlal Singh; all residents of Tarn Taran area.

The confiscation of a mobile phone from their possession led the police to trace their links with Landa. They were allegedly operating at his behest.

DCP Mukhwinder Singh Bhullar said further investigation was under way.

