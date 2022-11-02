5 gangsters held after gunfight in Jalandhar

Jalandhar, November 1

A joint operation by the Jalandhar Rural police and the Delhi Police on Tuesday at Chak Jhandu village of Bhogpur led to the arrest five persons having links with Canada-based gangster Lakhbir Singh Landa.

The gangsters in the custody of the police at Bhogpur in Jalandhar.

The gangsters, six in all, were reportedly hiding inside a vacant house when the police raided the village around 6 am. As the cops were about to enter the house, a brief encounter took place. The accused managed to escape after firing three rounds and hid in sugarcane fields. Using drones, ropes and dog squads, the police managed to arrest five of them, while the sixth managed to flee. Those arrested were identified as Sanjeev Kumar, alias Nanu, and Sandeep Kumar, alias Sabi, both of Kartarpur in Jalandhar; Gurbir Singh, alias Ginni, of Adampur; and Manpreet, alias Mann, and Lovepreet Singh, alias Chinni, both of Chheharta in Amritsar.

One glock pistol, two .32 bore revolvers, cartridges and three motorcycles were seized from their possession. A case under Sections 307, 353, 186, 148 and 149 of the IPC and Sections 25, 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act was registered at the Bhogpur police station.

The police claimed Landa was preparing a team of gangsters by providing them weapons for carrying out crimes related to extortion and targeted killings.

SSP Swarandeep Singh said Phillaur cops got a tip-off about the gangsters in Bhogpur. “The Delhi police too had the information since the accused were wanted by them. Efforts are on to nab the sixth accused,” he said.

SP Sarabjit Singh Bahia said, “Our teams were after Manpreet and Lovepreet as their links were being probed in a case of arms seizure. They were also reportedly linked with a similar case in Moga recently in which a Jalandhar cop was injured.” — TNS

