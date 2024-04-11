 7 injured in furnace blast : The Tribune India

Surinder Bhardwaj

Fatehgarh Sahib, April 10

Seven labourers suffered burn injuries — two of them serious ones — after a blast in a furnace at Gyan Casting Private Limited in Ram Nagar area of Mandi Gobindgarh town.

SP (Investigation) Rakesh Yadav and SHO Malkiat Singh rushed to the spot and took stock of the situation. The injured were rushed to a private hospital in Khanna. The SP said that two labourers were discharged on the spot after being given first aid while four are still admitted in the hospital. One of the injured, who suffered 65 per cent burn injuries, was admitted to DMC Ludhiana.

The labourers working in the mill said the accident happened when they were putting scrap in the melting furnace. The injured have been identified as Ram Bali, Suman Prakash, Chandan Kumar, Deepak Kumar, Anil Pandey, Anil Kumar and Ashish, most of them hailing from Bihar and aged between 19 and 42 years. Statements of the injured are being taken and only after that any action would be taken. Factory owner Mohinder Gupta said the exact reason behind the blast is yet to be known.

