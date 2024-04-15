7 kg heroin, cash, arms seized from suspected drug smuggler in Punjab’s Ferozepur

Ferozepur, April 15
A man having links with Pakistani smugglers has been nabbed here with 7 kg of heroin, Rs 36 lakh in cash along with arms and ammunition, Punjab Police officials said on Monday.
Senior Superintendent of Police Saumya Mishra said the police had received information that Ferozepur residents Manjit Singh, Rohit Sethi and Bhuvnesh Chopra were allegedly involved in heroin smuggling and had links with smugglers based in Pakistan.
“A trap was laid and Manjit Singh was nabbed,” she said.
The consignment of heroin along with the cash and arms and ammunition, including a pistol with magazine and five bullets were seized from him, the police officer said.
“Based on information provided by Manjit, a raid was conducted at the residences of other accused during which two pistols of .30 bore along with 10 bullets, a .315 bore rifle with magazine and five live rounds were recovered,” said the SSP.
Efforts are on to nab the other accused, she added.
