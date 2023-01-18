74 lecturers get job letters

Tribune News Service

Mohali, January 17

Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains on Tuesday handed over appointment letters to 74 lecturers recruited for meritorious schools at the head office of the Education Department in Mohali.

Stressing that more recruitments would be made in the Education Department, Bains said the state government was working on making Punjab a leading state in the country in the field of education.

The Cabinet Minister said the government was focused on bringing revolutionary changes in the field of education. Bains said recruitment of teachers would continue until all vacant posts were filled. Congratulating newly appointed lecturers, Bains said in the coming days, along with station allotment to teachers of master cadre, stalled promotions of teachers of all classes would also be done.

