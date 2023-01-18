74 lecturers get job letters

Mohali, January 17
Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains on Tuesday handed over appointment letters to 74 lecturers recruited for meritorious schools at the head office of the Education Department in Mohali.
Stressing that more recruitments would be made in the Education Department, Bains said the state government was working on making Punjab a leading state in the country in the field of education.
The Cabinet Minister said the government was focused on bringing revolutionary changes in the field of education. Bains said recruitment of teachers would continue until all vacant posts were filled. Congratulating newly appointed lecturers, Bains said in the coming days, along with station allotment to teachers of master cadre, stalled promotions of teachers of all classes would also be done.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Election Commission to announce poll schedule for Nagaland, Tripura, Meghalaya assembly polls today
The poll panel has convened a press conference at 2.30pm for...
BSF seizes Chinese weapons dropped by Pakistani drone along international border in Punjab’s Gurdaspur
4 China-made pistols, 8 magazines and 47 bullets seized
US is trying its best to eliminate visa wait times in India, says official
Deputy Assistant Secretary for Visa Services, Julie Stufft, ...
JP Nadda to lead BJP in 2024 poll
Gets extension as party president