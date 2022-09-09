Rs 8-cr heroin seized in Jalalabad

Our Correspondent

Fazilka, September 8

The 160th Battalion of the Border Security Force (BSF) today intercepted a tractor near the NS Wala border outpost in Jalalabad subdivision and seized two bottles containing 1.8 kg of heroin from Wakeel Singh of Dhandi Qadim village.

1.17l intoxicating pills confiscated The Fatehgarh Sahib police have arrested a drug supplier and seized 1,17,140 intoxicting tablets from him. The peddler, who was travelling in a bus, managed to flee, but was nabbed later

The Mansa police have arrested 10 persons and recovered 470 litres of lahan, 2,600 intoxicating tablets and 114 bottles of illicit liquor. An illegal liquor manufacturing unit was also discovered

The heroin is estimated to be worth about over Rs 8 crore in the international market.

Sources said Wakeel, who owned some land across the barbed fencing, took his tractor across the fencing in the morning and allegedly brought the consignment concealed in his tractor on his return. The security agencies are further investigating the matter.

For the third consecutive day, heroin has been seized in the district.

The BSF had confiscated 3.780 kg heroin two days ago followed by 6 kg on Wednesday.

Sources said nefarious elements from across the border were trying to smuggle contraband into the Indian territory.

