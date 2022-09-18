9 mths on, contractors not paid for helipads set up for PM

Anirudh Gupta

Ferozepur, September 17

The payment of two contractors assigned the task of setting up seven helipads during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Ferozepur district on January 5, which triggered a nationwide debate over his security breach, has not been released so far.

The work on setting up seven makeshift helipads was executed by M/s Sushil Kumar Construction Company and M/s Vishal Chawla Constructions. While four helipads were set up near the site for the inauguration of a PGI satellite centre and a BJP rally, three helipads were reportedly constructed near a school on the border road to facilitate the PM’s movement towards Hussainiwala Martyrs’ Memorial.

The PM was scheduled to arrive here by an Indian Air Force chopper from the Bhisiana Air Force Station in Bathinda. However, at the last moment, Modi had to use the road route due to inclement weather.

Later, his convoy got stuck on a flyover due to a protest by farmers for almost 15 minutes and the SPG decided to return to Bathinda.

Contractor Sunil Chawla said his firm was given the task to construct the helipads at a short notice. “We were told by the PWD and the district administration that Modi would visit Ferozepur on January 5 and the helipads needed to be set up at the earliest. Some roads were also repaired by us.”

He said, “We completed the work overnight and incurred total expenses of Rs 1 crore. We have not received the payment even after repeated reminders.” Officials from the PWD (B&R) said the bills had been sent for approval. “As soon as the payment gets approved, it will be handed over to the contractors,” said an official.