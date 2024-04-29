AAP activists flout model code of conduct

Raj Sadosh

Abohar, April 28

Another case of alleged violation of election code of conduct by the Aam Aadmi Party surfaced on social media. However, as soon as it became talk of the town, the local election office team reached Nehru Park and removed the posters that carried pictures of AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Jagdeep Singh Kaka Brar, AAP’s candidate from Ferozepur constituency.

Posters removed by officials from the wall of Nehru Park. Tribune photo

Showing least respect for the code, after putting up the posters on the Nehru Park wall, electricity poles and shops opposite the park, the AAP activists went live on social media and explained the preparations made to welcome AAP candidate Kaka Brar at his first meeting in Abohar’s Aroravansh Dharamshala. To please the leaders, the AAP activists got photographed while affixing the posters and put the same on social media platforms.

Municipal Corporation chief sanitary inspector Kartar Singh said that it had come to light that posters of Aam Aadmi Party had been put up on the walls of Nehru Park, which were removed overnight and the report had been sent to the election officer.

Earlier on Wednesday, AAP candidate Kaka Brar and Balluana legislator Amandeep Singh Goldy Musafir had allegedly made election related speeches and appealed for votes at a meeting held inside a religious place in Balluana village.

Social activist Tejinder Singh Khalsa informed the District Election Officer-cum-Deputy Commissioner Senu Dagal about the event. She said that any kind of election campaigning at religious places is prohibited. If anyone violates the election rules, action will be taken as per the instructions of the Election Commission.

DC Senu Duggal on Thursday warned all the political parties to strictly follow the code of conduct and not to use any religious place for election-related activities.

While videos of the Wednesday meeting went viral on social media, AAP leaders also posted pictures of the same on their social media platforms.

According to the reports appearing in the regional media, campaigning was done openly in a hall of Balluana’s gurdwara on Wednesday and a large number of workers gathered there. AAP leaders did not refute the reports.

Moreover, in a motorcycle rally, more than two persons were seen riding two-wheelers and none wore helmets.

