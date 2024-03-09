AAP fooling Punjabis with false promises: SAD women

Bathinda, March 8
The Istri Akali Dal, Shiromani Akali Dal’s women faction, today staged a protest in front of the Deputy Commissioner’s office here against the “betrayal” of promises made to women by the AAP-led state government, including an allowance of Rs 1,000 per month.
Addressing the protesters, Bathinda MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal alleged that the Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government was betraying every section of the society, particularly women. She said women were yet to receive the Rs 1,000 per month allowance promised to them. “It’s been two years since the AAP formed the government. Each and every women is owed Rs 24,000. They should demand the same from AAP leaders visiting them,” she said.
She said even the partial power subsidy being given was hollow with women complaining that they were getting power bills between Rs 10,000 and Rs 1 lakh.
Badal added that the SAD government led by Parkash Singh Badal had given 30 kg wheat per month to the beneficiaries of Atta-Dal Scheme. She said the scheme was first pruned by the Congress government and now by the AAP government. She alleged the quantum of allocated foodgrain had been slashed from the 30 kilogram of wheat to 5 kg of flour.
Addressing the gathering, Istri Akali Dal president Hargobind Kaur said that the erstwhile SAD government had not only bettered the lot of women and weaker sections but had also ushered in all round development.
