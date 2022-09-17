Bhagwant Mann govt’s 6 months directionless: LoP Partap Singh Bajwa

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 16

Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Partap Singh Bajwa today termed first six months of the CM Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party government directionless, coupled with chaos and disappointing Punjabis who voted for badlav (change).

He alleged two parallel governments were being run through CM Mann and Delhi CM and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal.

Accompanied by Deputy CLP leader Dr Raj Kumar Chabbewal, Bajwa said the anti-corruption plank of AAP government was questionable as the common man continued to suffer at the hands of corrupt officials.

“If you can sack your Health Minister Dr Vijay Singla on the basis of an audio clip, why are you adopting a different yardstick for Cabinet Minister Fauja Singh Sarari,” asked the LoP, adding that even the Governor has expressed serious concerns on the illegal mining activity in border areas.

He added that the AAP government was spending taxpayers’ money to publicise mohalla clinics while dispensaries in the home district of the CM were without doctors.

“Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha is actually calling the shots while CM Mann has been reduced to a mere puppet,” said Bajwa.

