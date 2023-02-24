AAP leaders hail action against MLA

Tribune News Service

Muktsar, February 23

After the Vigilance Bureau today arrested Bathinda (Rural) MLA Amit Rattan Kotfatta in an alleged corruption case, his party colleagues, including some MLAs, have appreciated the state government’s action against corruption.

AAP MLA from Lambi, Gurmeet Singh Khudian, said, “I joined the AAP for its policy of zero tolerance against corruption. With the party MLA’s arrest today, the AAP government in state has clearly told that no one would be spared if found indulging in any wrongdoing. I have already asked my personal staff to check the credentials of those coming for any work before making any recommendation.”

Similarly, AAP MLA from Muktsar, Jagdeep Singh Kaka Brar, said, “The party’s stand is clear on corruption. If someone is involved in any corrupt practice, he/she would face action. However, some officers are also corrupt and action should be taken against them as well.”

Another AAP leader (pleading anonymity) said, “The Chief Minister has given a strong message to everyone, but the leaders of other political parties are now chiding us. A similar action is required against the corrupt leaders of other parties as well.”