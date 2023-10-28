AAP misguided family of suicide victim, says SAD

Amritsar, October 27
Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal today alleged that Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has misguided the family of suicide victim Balwinder Kaur, an unemployed assistant professor of Ropar, by handing over an ‘unofficial’ letter promising a government job to her daughter.
Badal said AAP has been creating a false narrative, while at the same time refraining to take action against the Education Minister, who was named in the suicide note.
“The minister had not been nominated in the FIR till now. On the other hand, the government moved with lightning speed to arrest SAD general secretary Parambans Singh Romana for allegedly uploading a morphed video on frivolous grounds,” Badal said.
