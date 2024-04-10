Malerkotla: Admn preps for stay of CAPFs on election duty

Mahesh Sharma

Malerkotla, April 9

Youngest and the smallest district of the state — Malerkotla — will be three-year-old when residents throng 400 polling booths for election to Sangrur and Fatehgarh Sahib parliamentary constituencies on June 1.

While a comprehensive plan has already been drafted for facilitating smooth conduct of polling on the scheduled day and ensuring easy accessibility and comfortable stay of voters and poll staff at polling stations, making ideal arrangements for comfortable stay of members of security forces seems to be an uphill task for the administration.

However, the administration led by Deputy Commissioner Pallavi and SSP Simrat Kaur claimed to have earmarked enough premises for the stay of members of paramilitary forces arriving in the district from time to time.

Easy accessibility, cleanliness, availability of civic amenities and safety were cited as prerequisites for premises to be chosen for stay of extra state forces and Central Armed Police Forces, which have already started arriving for deployment at various places in the district. Buildings of educational institutes, inns, guest houses and resorts, fulfilling conditions are further being updated in view of maximising comfort of the personnel being deployed on special election duty.

DC Pallavi and SSP Simrat Kaur claimed that an adequate number of premises with spacious and airy rooms have already been arranged and inspected for availability of civic amenities according to the guidelines of the Election Commission.

“Having finalised adequate number of premises with desired specifications, we have advised sub-division level officers to ensure that personnel staying at these places enjoy a dignified and comfortable boarding and lodging,” said DC Pallavi.

The SSP said the circle officers at Malerkotla, Amargarh and Ahmedgarh had been advised to enhance security in the vicinity of the buildings. The SSP claimed that members of one company of CAPF deployed in the district had shown satisfaction over arrangements made.

