Ahead of Lok Sabha Elections, 25 companies of central forces arrive in Punjab

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 8

In order to ensure the conduct of free, fair and peaceful upcoming Lok Sabha Elections, the Punjab state has received 25 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) for area domination and confidence-building measures. The 25 companies include five coys of Central Reserved Police Forces (CRPF), 15 coys of Border Security Force (BSF) and five coys of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP).

Divulging more details, Special Director General of Police (Spl DGP) Law and Order Arpit Shukla said the forces will be deployed in vulnerable districts of the state to instil confidence among the general public as well as to dominate sensitive and hyper-sensitive areas in the state.

He said the mapping of vulnerable areas is also being carried out so that extra force could be deployed to avoid any untoward situation ahead of the general elections.

The Spl DGP said all the CPs/SSPs have already been asked to keep vigil around the anti-social elements and carry out flag marches in their jurisdictions to build confidence among the general public. “The Punjab Police, under the leadership of DGP Gaurav Yadav, is committed to ensuring free, fair and peaceful conduct of elections in the state,” he added.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Border Security Force BSF #Indo Tibetan Border Police ITBP #Lok Sabha