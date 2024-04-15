Ahead of polling in Rajasthan, border with Punjab sealed

Praful Chander Nagpal

Fazilka, April 14

As neighbouring Sriganganagar parliamentary constituency of Rajasthan goes for polling on April 19, 79 km long Punjab-Rajasthan inter-state border in Fazilka district which shares boundary with Sriganganagar and Hanumangarh districts have been sealed. The commuters are only allowed to go after thorough checking to prevent the infiltration and smuggling of drugs.

Fazilka Senior Superintendent of Police Pragya Jain, Sriganganagar ASP Aditya and other officers jointly checked the 24 nakas on the border.

SSP Jain said that 250 Punjab Police and paramilitary personnel have been pressed into service to check flow of narcotics, money and muscle power. She said that the officers of both the states are also deployed on each other’s nakas for effective control.

The officers said that slip roads have also been identified and plugged.

The official sources said that as many as 150 suspects have been questioned and released later on while 622 vehicles were checked today itself. The sources said that the police has been eyeing on persons living in the villages on the both sides of the inter-state border as some of the anti-social elements cross the border frequently from rural routes to fulfil their nefarious designs.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Fazilka #Rajasthan