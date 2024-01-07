Aide sheltered criminals in his house: NIA

Praful Chander Nagpal

Fazilka, January 6

The house owned by Dalip Kumar Bishnoi at Bishanpura village, situated in Abohar subdivision of Fazilka district, was among the properties attached by the NIA in its crackdown against the Lawrence Bishnoi’s organised terror-crime syndicate.

The village is situated in Asia’s one of the biggest open wildlife sanctuaries.

Bishanpura and Dottaranwali, the native village of Lawrence, are among the 13 villages where the wildlife sanctuary is situated in about 18,000 hectares of land.

According to villagers, 43-year-old Dalip, alias Bolla, was once a sarpanch of the village. He was arrested by security agencies for involvement in suspicious activities and later lodged in Tihar Jail.

According to the NIA, the property of Dalip was used to harbour criminals and as warehouse for storage and concealment of weapons.

Bishanpura is situated about 22 km from Abohar town while Dottaranwali is about 9 km from Abohar.

Ramesh Bishnoi, vice-president, Akhil Bhartiya Jeev Raksha Bishnoi Sabha, said although Lawrence and Dalip were from the same community, they had no family relations. He said Lawrence’s father Lavinder Bishnoi and his family owned about 110 acres of land on the Abohar-Sito Guno road at Dottaranwali village.

Dalip was booked under the NDPS Act for his alleged involvement of smuggling of drugs in neighbouring Sriganganagar district of Rajasthan. He was removed from the post of sarpanch after arrest.

