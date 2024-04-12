Akalis file poll code violation plaint against Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 11

The SAD on Thursday filed a complaint with the Election Commission against Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and AAP Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh for violating the Model Code of Conduct by misusing government machinery and accommodation.

In a written complaint filed with the poll panel, the party’s chief spokesman Arshdeep Singh Kler said Mann and Sanjay Singh had violated the model code by misusing the CM’s official residence and the Punjab government media platform to propagate the political agenda of their AAP. He also said the action of AAP leaders, by using the CM’s residence to organise a political meeting of ministers to discuss the political strategy for the coming elections, was a total misuse of government machinery and other platforms with the sole purpose of propagating and advertising their political agenda at the cost of public exchequer of the state.

