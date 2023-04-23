Amritpal Singh arrest: Will not allow seeds of hatred to bloom in state, says Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Chandigarh, April 23
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has thanked the people of Punjab for maintaining peace and harmony in state even as he lauded the state police for the arrest of Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal Singh. He said the person who put state youth on wrong path has been arrested.
'ਆਪ' ਸਰਕਾਰ ਲੋਕਾਂ ਦੀ ਸੁਰੱਖਿਆ ਤੇ ਅਮਨ ਕਾਨੂੰਨ ਲਈ ਕੰਮ ਕਰ ਰਹੀ ਹੈ ਤੇ ਇਹ ਸਾਡੀ ਜ਼ਿੰਮੇਵਾਰੀ ਤੇ ਫ਼ਰਜ਼ ਵੀ ਹੈ...Live @arvindkejriwal https://t.co/euFcPJvTel— Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) April 23, 2023
Addressing a press conference here today, he said the AAP government was committed to maintain law and order in the state. He also thanked the people of the state for maintaining peace and harmony. “I am thankful to three crore people of Punjab to have stood together for peace. We did not witness any incident that would have destroyed peace and stability here,” he added.
Mann said he was informed about today’s expected arrest last night and kept a close watch. “In case we wanted to arrest him, there could have been firing. We did not want that,” he claimed.
The Chief Minister said the state government wants peace in Punjab. “This is a fertile land and will not allow seeds of hatred to blossom,” he stressed.
Mann said the state led the country in making sacrifices during the freedom struggle and was also doing it now while referring to the death of 4 Army jawans in a terror attack in J-K’s Poonch a couple of days ago.
“We want our youth to be highly educated, excel in academics and sports all over the world. I don’t want our youth to go astray while following wrong people,” he added.
