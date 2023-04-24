Amritpal Singh surrendered on Akal Takht Jathedar’s advice, claims SAD

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 23

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) today said following “Waris Punjab De” chief Amritpal Singh’s “surrender” before the police, the AAP government should proceed against him as per the law and put an immediate end to the prosecution and harassment of innocent Sikhs.

SAD spokesman Dr Daljit Singh Cheema said Amrtipal surrendered as per the advice of Akal Takht Jathedar.

He said the AAP government should explain why it had created a fear psychosis on this issue.

“Actions of the AAP government only defamed the Sikh community, which led to sense of insecurity among Punjabis,” he said.

Cheema said the manner in which Punjabis maintained communal harmony and rejected divisive forces proved that residents stood for brotherhood.

“The AAP government was trying to create hype on the issue by demanding paramilitary forces and imposing emergency like curbs on mediapersons,” he said.

“The actions of the AAP government till now have only served to defame the Sikh community worldwide, besides resulting in a flight of capital from the state and led to a sense of insecurity amongst Punjabis. Communal tensions have also been deliberately inflamed,” Cheema alleged.