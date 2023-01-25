App for Attari visitors

Amritsar, January 24
The BSF has launched a mobile application “BSF ATTARI” for the visitors coming to watch “Beating the Retreat” ceremony at the Joint Check Post, Attari. Launched by SL Thaosen, Director General, BSF, it will allow the visitors to book seats with their mobile phone.
The app, which could be downloaded from Google Playstore, has all features of website attari.bsf.gov.in and contains basic information like timings of the ceremony, link for the location of place and nearby tourist places.
Earlier, on December 5, 2022, the BSF had launched a website attari.bsf.gov.in for the public visiting Attari.
