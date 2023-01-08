Approach World Bank: Sangrur MP to CM

Amritsar, January 7
SAD (A) chief and Sangrur MP Simranjit Singh Mann today asked Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to take up the matter of not sharing river waters with Haryana and Delhi under the international riparian laws with the World Bank.
The Sangrur MP said in case the AAP does not put up the case with the World Bank, his party would approach it.
He said the World Bank had moderated the Indus Waters Treaty between India and Pakistan. He said as per the riparian law, Pakistan has more rights over waters of Ravi, Sutlej and Beas than Haryana, Delhi and Rajasthan. He accused Pakistan of pushing arms and drugs into India.
