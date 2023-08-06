ASI caught taking Rs 20,000 in bribe

Ferozepur, August 5
The Vigilance Bureau on Saturday nabbed an ASI, Harjinder Singh, posted at the Sadar police station, Zira, in the district while allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 20,000 from Harpreet Singh, a resident of Mahianwala village.
A spokesperson for the VB said the ASI had demanded the bribe for not taking action against Harpreet in a complaint filed against him by Gurmail Kaur, a resident of the same village. The complainant also claimed that the ASI took Rs 3,000 from him on August 4 and now he was demanding Rs 20,000 more. The complainant produced a call recording as evidence.
A team of the VB laid a trap and arrested the ASI while taking Rs 20,000 from the complainant in the presence of official witnesses.
