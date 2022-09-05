ASI suspended for 'taking' bribe after video goes viral

Our Correspondent

Ferozepur, September 4

SSP Surinder Lamba has suspended ASI Balwinder Singh and initiated a probe against him after a video of him purportedly taking bribe from an unidentified person surfaced on social media.

The ASI is posted at the Mallanwala police station.

The details of the person giving the bribe and the reason for giving it were under investigation, the police have said.

SP (Detective) Gurmeet Cheema said the police had not received any written or verbal complaint against Balwinder. “When the ASI was contacted on his phone, he said the matter was a few months old. When he was asked to appear before the SSP, he

hung up.” “The Mallanwala police station SHO has submitted a report in the matter related to the church in this regard,” the SP said.