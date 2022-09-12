Baba Farid society announces awards for honesty, humanity

Faridkot, September 11
Baba Farid Society, which organises the annual Baba Farid Heritage Festival here, has announced names of the winners of the 23rd Baba Farid award for honesty and Bhagat Puran Singh award for service to humanity.
Inderjeet Singh Khalsa, chairman of the society, said, “Moga Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kulwant Singh has been selected for the Baba Farid award for honesty. The Bhagat Puran Singh award for service to humanity will go to Society for Ecological and Environmental Resources (SEER).”
The society had instituted these awards in 2000 and since then, many prominent personalities have been honoured. Each award carries Rs 1 lakh and a citation. The awards will be presented on September 23, the last day of the Baba Farid festival.
During his tenure as Tarn Taran DC, Kulwant Singh helped a large number of physically challenged persons in getting lightweight prosthetics in association with Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India, Kanpur.
SEER is an NGO having a network of over 100 members in the town and known for planting and nurturing thousands of trees in almost all parts of Faridkot and its peripheral area in the last 15 years.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
CBI to probe Delhi Govt bus deal, L-G VK Saxena gives nod
Triggers fresh BJP-AAP war of words
SFIO arrests kingpin of Chinese shell firms
Involved in serious financial crimes | He was attempting to...
Won't mislead, restoring Art 370 uphill task: Ghulam Nabi Azad
'Congress drifting into abyss by losing elections after elec...