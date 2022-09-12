Baba Farid society announces awards for honesty, humanity

Tribune News Service

Faridkot, September 11

Baba Farid Society, which organises the annual Baba Farid Heritage Festival here, has announced names of the winners of the 23rd Baba Farid award for honesty and Bhagat Puran Singh award for service to humanity.

Inderjeet Singh Khalsa, chairman of the society, said, “Moga Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kulwant Singh has been selected for the Baba Farid award for honesty. The Bhagat Puran Singh award for service to humanity will go to Society for Ecological and Environmental Resources (SEER).”

The society had instituted these awards in 2000 and since then, many prominent personalities have been honoured. Each award carries Rs 1 lakh and a citation. The awards will be presented on September 23, the last day of the Baba Farid festival.

During his tenure as Tarn Taran DC, Kulwant Singh helped a large number of physically challenged persons in getting lightweight prosthetics in association with Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India, Kanpur.

SEER is an NGO having a network of over 100 members in the town and known for planting and nurturing thousands of trees in almost all parts of Faridkot and its peripheral area in the last 15 years.

#bhagat puran singh #Faridkot #Pingalwara