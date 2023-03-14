Badals' counsel not allowed to inspect Kotkapura firing case file

Tribune News Service

Balwant Garg

Faridkot, March 13

A day before hearing on the anticipatory bail pleas of former Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal and former deputy CM Sukhbir Badal in the 2015 Kotkapura police firing incident, the court of Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMIC), Faridkot, on Monday denied an application of Badals’ counsel to inspect the case file.

Advocate Shiv Kartar Sekhon had moved an application for the inspection of the case file on Friday.

On March 14, the court of Additional District and Sessions Judge, Faridkot, will hear the anticipatory bail applications of Badals in the Kotkapura firing incident.

Two weeks after the special investigation team (SIT) filed the chargesheet in this case, Badals moved their applications in the Faridkot court on March 9.

“As my clients have been served notice for March 23 and there is a hearing on their anticipatory bail application on March 14, we want to inspect the case file for further legal recourse,”

said Sekhon.

Sukhminder Singh Mann, former SSP, Faridkot, also moved an application for his anticipatory bail today.

Other than Badals, former DGP Sumedh Singh Saini and five other police officers have been indicted by the SIT in its chargesheet presented to the JMIC on February 24.

In their bail applications, the Badals demanded that in the event of their arrest/appearance before the court, they may kindly be released on bail. They claimed that a number of persons arraigned in the chargesheet were already granted bail.

