Barnala boy scores 100% in Class VIII board exams

Tribune News Service

Barnala, June 2

Manpreet Singh of Gumti village in Barnala has topped in Class VIII board exams. The topper who studies at Government Middle School, Gumti, wants to become an IAS officer and serve the needy and uplift them from poverty.

District Education Officer (DEO) Sarbjit Singh Toor said, “Manpreet scored 600 marks out of 600. He has brought laurels by securing first rank in Class VIII.”

Manpreet thanked his teachers and mother for their relentless support. “My teachers helped me a lot. Whenever I faced any problem, they were always there to help me,” he said.

Barnala Deputy Commissioner Harish Nayar said they were very proud of Manpreet, who made the district proud.

“Manpreet is very hard working. He wants to become an IAS officer and help the needy,” said Kiranjit Kaur, mother of Manpreet, who stitches clothes to earn the livelihood.